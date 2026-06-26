The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has concluded search, rescue and recovery operations at the site of the collapsed two-storey building at Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, with 27 people rescued alive and nine confirmed dead....

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has concluded search, rescue and recovery operations at the site of the collapsed two-storey building at Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, with 27 people rescued alive and nine confirmed dead.

According to the agency, the building collapsed at about 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, prompting the immediate deployment of LASEMA’s Sharks Response Team from Lekki Base and Alpha Cobra Squad from Onipanu.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene within 40 minutes alongside personnel from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, FRSC, LASBCA, the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Red Cross and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

LASEMA said the coordinated efforts of emergency responders and community members led to the successful rescue of 27 victims, who received emergency medical attention from LASAMBUS before being taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The agency also confirmed that nine bodies were recovered from the rubble. The fatalities included four adults who were confirmed dead before rescue teams arrived and five additional victims, among them a two-year-old girl.

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The bodies were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit for identification and subsequent release to their families.

LASEMA said its Director of Operations, Engr. Olanrewaju Akinsanya, and Cappa Base Coordinator, Engr. Salami, supervised the operation.

The agency deployed a heavy-duty excavator to support two excavators provided by CCECC, enabling rescuers to reach trapped victims safely and complete operations at ground zero.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary also monitored the rescue exercise.

The Lagos State Government expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to immediately assess the structural integrity of adjoining buildings and enforce compliance with building regulations in the area.

Rescue operations according to LASEMA were suspended at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, after reaching ground zero.

The agency urged residents to report distressed buildings through LASBCA or its toll-free emergency lines, 112 and 767.