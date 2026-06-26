The trial of the National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Danjuma Mohammed, over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud was on Thursday stalled following his absence before the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Zuba, Abuja. Mohammed, who is the…...

The trial of the National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Danjuma Mohammed, over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud was on Thursday stalled following his absence before the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Zuba, Abuja.

Mohammed, who is the first defendant in the case, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Prince Achem and Aminu Alhaji, who is currently at large, on an amended 54-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, fraud and forgery involving N2.2 billion.

According to a statement by the EFCC, on Thursday, the prosecution informed the court that Mohammed was absent because he was scheduled to undergo surgery.

Counsel to the EFCC, Joshua Saidi, told Justice K.N. Ogbonnaya that the prosecution only received a letter from the first defendant’s lawyer on Wednesday notifying it of the medical procedure.

“My lord, we got a letter yesterday from counsel to the first defendant that he is preparing to undergo a scheduled surgery.

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“This is very frustrating because if they had informed us earlier, we wouldn’t have bothered letting all these witnesses from Gombe, Borno and Katsina come to court today. This is the third time these witnesses have come to court,” Saidi said.

Responding, counsel to the first defendant, M.S. Ibrahim (SAN), explained that his client could not attend court because he had been diagnosed with a urinary condition on June 18, 2026, which required surgery.

Ibrahim added that he had forwarded a letter from the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, confirming the diagnosis to the prosecution.

Counsel to the second defendant, J.J. Usman (SAN), also informed the court that although he was prepared to continue the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, he could not proceed in the absence of the first defendant.

Following the development, Justice Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until July 13, 2026, for continuation of trial.

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The EFCC alleged that Mohammed and his co-defendants conspired to defraud the North East Development Commission through fraudulent and forged transactions amounting to N2.2 billion.