Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has approved the extension of the curfew imposed on 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park by an additional 24 hours....

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has approved the extension of the curfew imposed on 10 local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park by an additional 24 hours.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde and signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media, Suleiman Olanrewaju

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The state government had on June 23, 2026, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. in the affected local government areas as part of measures to address the prevailing security situation.

With the extension, the curfew, which was initially scheduled to last 48 hours, will now remain in force until Saturday, June 27, 2026.

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The affected local government areas are Oriire, Orelope, Irepo, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Olorunsogo and Atiba.

The government urged residents of the affected areas to continue cooperating with security agencies and to comply fully with the directive as efforts continue to safeguard lives and property.