Operatives of the Amotekun Corps have rescued eight kidnap victims in Ondo State following a successful operation against their abductors....

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps have rescued eight kidnap victims in Ondo State following a successful operation against their abductors.

Some of the victims were kidnapped from the Ilado community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

One of the rescued victims, Fagbonmire Durojaiye, is a pastor and teacher. He serves as a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

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According to reports, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₦30 million for the victims before their release was secured.

The Ondo State Commander of Amotekun disclosed that the victims were rescued without the payment of any ransom.

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He added that the operation involved a gun battle between the kidnappers and Amotekun operatives before the victims were successfully freed.