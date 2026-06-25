The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed as false reports claiming that High Chief Tajudeen Abioye, the Elesinele of Esinele in Oriire Local Government Area, was invited for questioning over the ongoing investigation into the abduction of teachers and schoolchildren in the community.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the traditional ruler was never invited by the police in connection with the case, describing the report circulating online as misleading and unfounded.

https://x.com/OyoPoliceNG/status/2069857341969768757

The command alleged that the publication formed part of a deliberate misinformation campaign by criminal elements seeking to create division, generate unnecessary tension and undermine efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted victims and apprehending those responsible.

The police urged members of the public to disregard the report and avoid sharing unverified information capable of jeopardising ongoing security operations.

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Reaffirming its commitment to securing the safe release of the victims, the command said it would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and other security agencies, while calling on residents to support security efforts by providing credible and timely information through appropriate channels.