A brace from Vinícius Júnior inspired Brazil to a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, as the five-time world champions finished top of Group C and booked their place in the Round of 32. Brazil entered the match needing a win to guarantee first place and delivered a…...

A brace from Vinícius Júnior inspired Brazil to a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, as the five-time world champions finished top of Group C and booked their place in the Round of 32.

Brazil entered the match needing a win to guarantee first place and delivered a clinical performance, making the most of their chances despite a closely contested battle for possession. Scotland enjoyed spells on the ball but struggled to create meaningful opportunities against a disciplined Brazilian side.

The Seleção struck early when Vinicius capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the seventh minute. The Real Madrid forward intercepted a misplaced pass, rounded goalkeeper Angus Gunn and calmly slotted home to hand Brazil the lead.

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The winger thought he had doubled the advantage midway through the first half, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review, which found that he had fouled a defender in the build-up.

Vinicius was not to be denied for long, however, as he grabbed his second goal shortly after the restart, punishing another lapse in Scotland’s defence to put Brazil firmly in control of the contest.

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Matheus Cunha added a third in the 61st minute, finishing off a well-worked move after being picked out by Bruno Guimarães to wrap up an emphatic victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The result ensured Brazil finished the group stage with 7points from three matches, sealing first place in Group C and a favourable route into the knockout rounds. Scotland, meanwhile, ended the group stage in third place on three points and must now wait to discover whether their tally is enough to secure progression as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Vinicius’ match-winning display also continued his impressive World Cup campaign, taking his tally to four goals in three group-stage appearances and nine goals overall for Brazil at senior international level.