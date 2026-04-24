UEFA has banned Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for six matches after an investigation found him guilty of directing a homophobic slur at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior during the knockout play-off round match between the sides in Lisbon on February 17. The disciplinary action followed a UEFA probe into the…...

UEFA has banned Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for six matches after an investigation found him guilty of directing a homophobic slur at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior during the knockout play-off round match between the sides in Lisbon on February 17.

The disciplinary action followed a UEFA probe into the incident, which reportedly occurred during a heated exchange on the pitch.

During a heated exchange, the Real Madrid forward accused Prestianni of racially abusing him, but UEFA’s statement indicated the punishment was for homophobic abuse.

Vinicius left the field and refused to return after Prestianni’s comments, resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted 10 minutes.

After the incident, UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary investigator after the match, with the investigation having concluded Prestianni’s conduct was homophobic rather than racist.

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It was reported in February that Prestianni had told UEFA he had used a homophobic slur rather than a racist one.

Three of those six matches are suspended for a two-year period and the ban also includes the one match Prestianni served as a provisional suspension in February.

Therefore, unless he triggers the suspended three-match ban, he will only actually be sidelined for two further games.

According to Sky Sports, the incident could yet spark a law change, with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) set to meet in Canada next week ahead of FIFA Congress to further consider how players are dealt with if they cover their mouths to talk to an opponent in a confrontation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last month that a red card should result, telling Sky News, “If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously.

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“There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn’t have said, otherwise he wouldn’t have had to cover his mouth.”

In a statement, UEFA reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on discriminatory conduct, stressing that offensive language of any kind has no place in football.

The six-match suspension is expected to sideline the Benfica youngster from a significant stretch of European competition.

The ruling adds to broader efforts by football authorities to tackle abuse and discrimination in the game, an issue that has drawn increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly involving Vinícius Júnior, who has repeatedly been the target of abuse.

Neither Benfica nor Prestianni had immediately issued a detailed response at the time of reporting, though the decision is likely to spark further debate over player conduct and disciplinary standards in European football.

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The sanction underscores UEFA’s determination to enforce strict penalties for discriminatory offenses as part of ongoing efforts to protect players and uphold respect in the sport.