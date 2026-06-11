Spanish giants Real Madrid have appointed José Mourinho as the club’s new first-team head coach on a three-year contract. The appointment was approved on Thursday during a meeting of the club’s Board of Directors presided over by Florentino Pérez. According to a statement published on Real Madrid’s official website, Mourinho…...

Spanish giants Real Madrid have appointed José Mourinho as the club’s new first-team head coach on a three-year contract.

The appointment was approved on Thursday during a meeting of the club’s Board of Directors presided over by Florentino Pérez.

According to a statement published on Real Madrid’s official website, Mourinho will remain in charge of the team until June 30, 2029.

The club also confirmed that the Portuguese tactician will officially begin his duties on July 13, when the team’s pre-season preparations get underway ahead of the new campaign.

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Mourinho’s appointment marks a new chapter for the Madrid-based club as it prepares for the 2026/27 season under one of football’s most decorated managers.