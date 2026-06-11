Spanish giants Real Madrid have appointed José Mourinho as the club’s new first-team head coach on a three-year contract.
The appointment was approved on Thursday during a meeting of the club’s Board of Directors presided over by Florentino Pérez.
According to a statement published on Real Madrid’s official website, Mourinho will remain in charge of the team until June 30, 2029.
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The club also confirmed that the Portuguese tactician will officially begin his duties on July 13, when the team’s pre-season preparations get underway ahead of the new campaign.
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Mourinho’s appointment marks a new chapter for the Madrid-based club as it prepares for the 2026/27 season under one of football’s most decorated managers.