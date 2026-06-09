Florentino Perez has extended his grip on Real Madrid after securing victory in Sunday’s presidential election, a result that will keep him in charge of the Spanish giants until 2030 and further consolidate one of the most dominant administrations in modern football. The win prolongs Perez’s long-standing influence at the…...

Florentino Perez has extended his grip on Real Madrid after securing victory in Sunday’s presidential election, a result that will keep him in charge of the Spanish giants until 2030 and further consolidate one of the most dominant administrations in modern football.

The win prolongs Perez’s long-standing influence at the Santiago Bernabeu, where his tenure has delivered seven of the club’s record 15 European Cups. Despite recent setbacks on the pitch, he remains firmly in control of the club’s direction.

Following confirmation of his re-election over challenger Enrique Riquelme, Perez addressed supporters at a late-night celebration, saying: “We are going to keep working so that Real Madrid keeps winning more titles.”

Real Madrid’s official media had earlier reported that Perez had defeated Riquelme, ending a campaign in which the veteran administrator once again faced little sustained threat to his authority. Perez, who also runs an international construction firm, has not faced a serious electoral challenge in over two decades and has run unopposed in successive elections since 2009.

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One of the most striking developments emerging from his renewed mandate is the expected return of Jose Mourinho to the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese coach, who previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, is set for a second spell in charge, a move positioned as an attempt to restore discipline and competitive edge after two trophyless seasons.

Mourinho featured prominently in Perez’s campaign messaging, and the president made no attempt to conceal his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating that he was “proud that Jose Mourinho, one of the best coaches in the world, is set to return.”

The decision marks a significant shift in direction for the club as it seeks to recover from recent disappointments and the collapse of the proposed European Super League project.

Beyond the managerial change, Perez has also outlined an aggressive transfer strategy aimed at reinforcing the squad.

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The plan includes reported interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, alongside a high-profile “Galactico” signing valued at over €150 million.

The president is expected to unveil the marquee acquisition in the coming days as part of post-election announcements, reviving his signature “Galacticos” approach that defined earlier eras of his leadership.

Speculation has already linked several top European stars to the move, with reports suggesting Michael Olise and Vitinha among the potential candidates, though no official confirmation has been made.

Challenger Enrique Riquelme, aged 37, mounted a spirited campaign backed by club legends including Raul Gonzalez, Fernando Hierro and Iker Casillas. He had pledged to bring Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the club, a claim later dismissed by the player’s representatives.

Despite defeat, Riquelme accepted the outcome and congratulated Perez, while insisting his political journey within the club is far from over.

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“For us, this is not the end, this is the beginning,” he said. “Real Madrid won’t spend another 20 years without holding elections.”