Argentina captain Lionel Messi has suggested that he has no immediate plans to retire, while refusing to rule out the possibility of playing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Speaking in a post-match interview with FIFA Media, the 39-year-old said he intends to continue playing football for as long as…...

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has suggested that he has no immediate plans to retire, while refusing to rule out the possibility of playing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in a post-match interview with FIFA Media, the 39-year-old said he intends to continue playing football for as long as he remains physically fit and capable of helping his team.

“Yes, yes… I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates… I will keep playing,” Messi said.

When asked specifically about the prospect of featuring at the 2030 World Cup, Messi declined to make any predictions, saying his focus remains firmly on the present.

“I don’t know. The truth is, I’m not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off… but, as I said, I’m living one day at a time and focused on the present,” he added.

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Messi’s comments come amid continued speculation over how much longer he will remain active at the highest level. The Inter Miami forward is currently starring for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and recently became the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer after scoring twice against Austria.

While the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who celebrates his birthday today remains non-committal about playing in 2030, his latest remarks suggest that retirement is not yet on his mind as he continues contribute to both club and country.