Morocco will aim to secure top spot in Group C when they face already-eliminated Haiti in their final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Atlas Lions head into the encounter level on points with Brazil but trail the South…...

Morocco will aim to secure top spot in Group C when they face already-eliminated Haiti in their final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Atlas Lions head into the encounter level on points with Brazil but trail the South Americans on goal difference. While victory over Haiti is essential, Morocco may also need Brazil to drop points against Scotland or significantly improve their goal difference to finish as group winners.

Haiti, meanwhile, have already been knocked out after losing their opening two matches. However, the Caribbean side will be eager to end their campaign on a positive note by claiming their first point—and potentially their first goal—of the tournament.

Morocco Looking to Finish the Job

Morocco have impressed in a difficult group, collecting four points from clashes against Brazil and Scotland to put themselves on the verge of qualification.

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Mohamed Ouahbi’s men know finishing first could provide a more favourable Round of 32 tie, while second place could set up a daunting meeting with the Netherlands. As a result, the North Africans are expected to adopt an attacking approach from the outset.

Although Morocco have scored only twice so far, they possess plenty of attacking quality. Ismael Saibari and Brahim Díaz have been among their standout performers, combining effectively in both previous group matches.

Haiti Seeking a Positive Farewell

Despite their elimination, Haiti have earned praise for their resilience and defensive organisation against stronger opponents.

Read Also:AFCON: CAF Cancels Sanctions Against Morocco In Final Match Against Senegal

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However, goals have been difficult to come by. Sébastien Migné’s side have struggled in the final third, producing only a handful of efforts on target across their first two outings.

With nothing left to lose, Haiti could adopt a more adventurous approach in search of a memorable result before exiting the competition.

Team News: Morocco

Ouahbi has named the same starting XI in both group matches and is unlikely to make major changes for Wednesday’s fixture.

Saibari and Díaz are expected to continue leading the attack, while Bilal El Khannouss and Azzedine Ounahi provide creativity from midfield. Rising star Ayyoub Bouaddi has also attracted attention with a series of mature performances in the tournament.

Predicted Morocco XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Team News: Haiti

Haiti switched to a back five against Brazil but may revert to a more attacking 4-4-2 system for their final group match.

Wilson Isidor could return to the starting lineup after beginning the previous game on the bench, partnering Frantzdy Pierrot in attack. Migné is not expected to have any injury concerns.

Predicted Haiti XI (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot.

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Score Prediction

Morocco enter the match as overwhelming favourites and should have enough quality to overcome Haiti comfortably.

The Atlas Lions have looked organised defensively and dangerous in attack, while Haiti have struggled to create clear-cut opportunities throughout the tournament.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Haiti

Match Details

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Location: Atlanta, United States

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)