The National Association of Nigerian Students has called for a nationwide investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the disbursement of funds under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund scheme across tertiary institutions....

The National Association of Nigerian Students has called for a nationwide investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the disbursement of funds under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund scheme across tertiary institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, NANS expressed “deep concern and outrage” over reports of discrepancies between amounts reportedly disbursed to students through the loan scheme and figures reflected in institutional financial records.

According to the student body, documents from multiple campuses indicate a pattern in which funds credited to students on the NELFUND portal appear to be higher than amounts recorded by their respective institutions.

NANS said the development raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability and the management of funds designed to ease the financial burden on students.

The association urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other anti-graft agencies to immediately launch a comprehensive probe into the alleged discrepancies.

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It condemned in strong terms any form of diversion, misappropriation or fraudulent handling of NELFUND disbursements, warning that such actions undermine public trust and threaten access to education.

NANS also called on the management of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to provide a transparent account of all NELFUND-related transactions involving students.

It further demanded immediate refunds for students who may have been shortchanged, while urging NELFUND authorities to strengthen monitoring and auditing mechanisms to prevent abuse of the scheme.

NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, said the association remains resolute in protecting the interests of Nigerian students.

“The future of Nigerian students must not be compromised by acts of corruption, recklessness or financial misconduct by any institution’s management,” he said.

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He added that under his leadership, the association would not relent in demanding accountability and ensuring that funds meant for students are fully utilised for their intended purpose.