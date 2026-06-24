The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned until 30th June for ruling on the application filed by Omoyele Sowore seeking an order setting aside the revocation of his bail....

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned until 30th June for ruling on the application filed by Omoyele Sowore seeking an order setting aside the revocation of his bail.

Justice Mohammed Umar fixed the date after counsel to Mr Sowore moved the application also praying for the court to restore his bail.

Prosecuting counsel opposed the application filed by Mr Sowore saying that he has not placed truthful facts before the court to enable it to exercise its discretion.

Mr Sowore’s counsel also orally prayed the court for Sowore to be released to them as lawyers and they will undertake to bring him to court for the ruling

This application was also opposed by the prosecution.

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Justice Umar maintained that parties should return on 30th June for the ruling.