England midfielder Jude Bellingham was involved in a tense touchline confrontation with Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz during Tuesday’s goalless World Cup Group L clash, although England manager Thomas Tuchel later dismissed suggestions that the Black Stars had unsettled his team. The incident occurred shortly before half-time after Bellingham committed…...

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was involved in a tense touchline confrontation with Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz during Tuesday’s goalless World Cup Group L clash, although England manager Thomas Tuchel later dismissed suggestions that the Black Stars had unsettled his team.

The incident occurred shortly before half-time after Bellingham committed a foul on Ghana defender Jerome Opoku close to the Ghana technical area. Tempers quickly flared as the Real Madrid star and Queiroz exchanged heated words on the sidelines.

The situation threatened to escalate before England winger Morgan Rogers stepped in to guide Bellingham away, while several members of Ghana’s bench intervened to restrain Queiroz.

According to a report by Independent UK, “He had a bad reaction with some bad names, that’s why the story started,” Queiroz later said. “My intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle. It could be a second yellow card, a red card, because he went with his foot against my player.”

Asked what Bellingham had said, Queiroz replied: “It was nothing special. It’s just that emotional moment, the moment he had one word that is not in the book of life. It could create a little bit of fire. But immediately as professionals we pulled up. Football is something for brave people – not for people dancing in tuxedos.”Bellingham was keen to play down the incident and said: “It was just when I made a silly tackle, to be honest. I was trying to try to win the ball, and I followed through a little bit and caught the lad. I spoke to him after, and then their bench jumped up trying to get me a yellow card.

“I think their manager, I just recognised him. He’s obviously the one who used to be at Manchester United, so great respect, and nothing but a competitive edge for both of us.”

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England assistant Anthony Barry followed Bellingham off the pitch at half-time and the Real Madrid midfielder was substituted during the second half and was replaced by Rogers, but England could not find a winner.

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“No one got under our skin,” Tuchel said. “I think it’s normal. It was an exchange of emotions and Jude stood up for himself and for us as a team. There’s no problem with it.

“We were very calm at half-time. We knew that emotions are part of our game, but we don’t want to get distracted and involved with stuff that doesn’t help us. That was clear, so we were calm at half-time.”

Bellingham was later awarded the player of the match award, a decision the 22-year-old disagreed with.

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“It probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well,” Bellingham said of the award, which is decided by an online fan vote.

“I had a couple of moments but it was hard to get into the game. I’m grateful for whoever voted, but it probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.

“Fair play to them. Like always, second game fever with England – win the first one and do well, draw the second. But it’s OK.

“They played for a draw as it would have seen them through. Fair play to them.”