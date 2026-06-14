Former Super Eagles head coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, has suggested that Morocco would have secured a convincing victory over Brazil if the Atlas Lions had attackers of the calibre of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. Oliseh made the remark after Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their…...

Former Super Eagles head coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, has suggested that Morocco would have secured a convincing victory over Brazil if the Atlas Lions had attackers of the calibre of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Oliseh made the remark after Morocco held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage encounter on Saturday.

Reacting to the match on his X handle on Sunday, the former Nigerian international hailed Morocco’s organisation and overall performance, describing the North Africans as one of the most balanced teams he has watched recently.

“Impressive performance by this Moroccan side, defensively and offensively well structured. Had this team had ‘Victor Osimhen or Ademola Lookman’ like players versus Brazil, they could have won by 3 goals to 1 at worst,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliseh also argued that the scoreline was kinder to Brazil than their display deserved, praising the influence of the South American side’s attacking stars.

“Brazil looking deceptive and thank God they had Vinicius Jr and Raphinha. I loved the belief and evolution from the Moroccans,” he added.

Morocco earned a valuable point from the encounter against the five-time world champions after matching Brazil throughout a fiercely contested game.

Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior was named Superior Player of the Match following his performance, but Morocco’s disciplined display continued to draw praise from football observers, including Oliseh, who highlighted the team’s steady development on the international stage.