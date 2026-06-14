The Government of Ghana has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny a visa to Ghana international Thomas Partey ahead of the FIFA World Cup, describing the move as unfair and disproportionate. In a statement posted on social media on Saturday by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the government said…...

The Government of Ghana has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny a visa to Ghana international Thomas Partey ahead of the FIFA World Cup, describing the move as unfair and disproportionate.

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the government said it had submitted an official note of protest to Canadian authorities, urging them to reconsider the decision.

The statement described Canada’s action as “high-handed and extremely unfair,” noting that Partey remains “a key member of Ghana’s senior national team.”

“Ghana has dispatched an official note of protest,” the statement said, adding that the “note also requested that Canada reviews its unfortunate decision.”

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The visa refusal stems from ongoing legal proceedings involving the 32-year-old midfielder in the United Kingdom. Partey, who currently plays for Villarreal CF and previously featured for Arsenal FC, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault linked to allegations made by four women between 2020 and 2022.

Although a trial has been scheduled for next year, meaning the player remains available for international duty, FIFA confirmed that Partey would not be permitted to travel from Ghana’s World Cup base camp in Boston to Canada for the team’s opening Group L match against Panama on June 17.

Ghana argued that the decision undermines the principle of due process, stressing that no court has convicted the player of any offence.

“While respecting Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, Ghana considers that reliance on unproven charges in the absence of a judicial determination raises fundamental questions of fairness and proportionality,” the statement said.

Despite missing the clash in Toronto, Partey remains eligible to feature in Ghana’s subsequent group-stage matches against England and Croatia, both scheduled to take place in the United States.

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However, the issue could resurface should Ghana progress to the knockout rounds, with some matches expected to be played in Canada.

The Ghanaian government said it would pursue all available diplomatic and legal options to challenge the decision.

According to the statement, Ghana will explore all diplomatic and legal “remedies” under Canadian and international law to secure a “fair consideration” of the matter and urged Ottawa to “rescind its decision in the interest of fairness and cardinal principals of common law”.

Canadian immigration authorities declined to comment on the specific case, citing privacy rules governing individual applications. Officials, however, maintained that public safety remains their primary concern.

The agency said immigration officers apply regulations “consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament.”

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Meanwhile, authorities in the United States confirmed they were aware of the pending criminal proceedings involving Partey but allowed him entry into the country.

“He has not been convicted of a crime and was admitted to the United States after being issued a visa,” U.S. officials said.