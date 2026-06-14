British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces intercepted a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel in the early hours of Saturday. Starmer disclosed the development in a statement on his official X handle, describing the operation as a significant…...

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces intercepted a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel in the early hours of Saturday.

Starmer disclosed the development in a statement on his official X handle, describing the operation as a significant blow against Russia’s efforts to sustain its war in Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister, he personally directed the military operation, which successfully stopped the vessel as it attempted to transit one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” Starmer said.

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He said the operation demonstrated Britain’s determination to crack down on networks accused of helping Russia circumvent international sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide,” he added.

The term “shadow fleet” is commonly used to describe vessels believed to be involved in transporting Russian oil and other commodities outside the scope of Western sanctions.

Starmer praised the personnel involved in the operation, expressing gratitude to members of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies for their role in safeguarding the country.

“I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he said.