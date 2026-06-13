President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of retired military officer, Rabe Abubakar, who reportedly died while being held by terrorists in Katsina State. The President, in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the development as shocking and…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of retired military officer, Rabe Abubakar, who reportedly died while being held by terrorists in Katsina State.

The President, in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the development as shocking and extended his condolences to the late general’s family.

According to the statement, the retired Major-General, who had a distinguished career in the Nigerian military before retiring a few years ago, was travelling to his hometown when he was abducted by armed criminals.

Tinubu particularly sympathised with the family of the deceased, noting that the late officer’s wife remains in captivity.

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The President also conveyed his condolences to the Katsina State Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces over the loss.

While condemning the actions of the terrorists, Tinubu reiterated his administration’s position against negotiating with criminal groups, stressing that the Federal Government would not succumb to demands for the release of detained terrorist suspects.

The President referenced his Democracy Day address, where he warned bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of terrorism to surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian state.

“Bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror should now surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. And no mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain united in the fight against insecurity, expressing confidence that the country would ultimately overcome terrorism and insurgency.

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He further described the death of General Abubakar as a defining moment in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, insisting that terrorists should be treated as enemies of the nation and not engaged in negotiations.

“General Abubakar’s death should further serve as a defining moment in our battle against terrorists and insurgents, never to negotiate with them on any terms, but to continue to treat them as the greatest enemies of our dear nation, who should never be spared,” the President stated.