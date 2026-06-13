Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed profound sadness over the passing of a member of the House, Yaya Tongo, describing his demise as shocking. The lawmaker, who represented the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State, died in Abuja after a brief illness, six days before his…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed profound sadness over the passing of a member of the House, Yaya Tongo, describing his demise as shocking.

The lawmaker, who represented the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State, died in Abuja after a brief illness, six days before his 63rd birthday.

Until.his death, Mr. Tongo Chaired the House Parliamentary Friendship Group with the United Arab Emirates.

READ ALSO: Gombe Lawmaker Yaya Tongo Dies After Brief Illness in Abuja

The described the late Yaya Tongo as a committed lawmaker who represented his constituents with zeal and served the country with patriotism.

Read Also Gombe Lawmaker Yaya Tongo Dies After Brief Illness in Abuja

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The Speaker recalled Yaya Tongo’s invaluable contributions to deliberations on the floor of the House, noting that his passing has created a vacuum.

The Speaker noted that though it is painful to lose a colleague of Mr. Tongo’s standing, the House finds solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation.

The Speaker extends heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Gombe State, particularly the people of Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to have mercy on the soul of the late lawmaker, and forgive his mistakes.