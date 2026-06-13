United States President, Donald Trump, has announced that a peace agreement aimed at ending hostilities between the US and Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, while Iranian authorities have cautioned that discussions are still ongoing and the timing remains uncertain. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social…...

United States President, Donald Trump, has announced that a peace agreement aimed at ending hostilities between the US and Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, while Iranian authorities have cautioned that discussions are still ongoing and the timing remains uncertain.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, expressed confidence that the agreement would be finalized within hours and said the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to unrestricted international navigation immediately after the signing.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump wrote.

The anticipated agreement is being viewed in some quarters as a significant diplomatic milestone for the US president, coming as he marks his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14.

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The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, is regarded as one of the world’s most critical maritime routes for the transportation of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Any reopening of the waterway is expected to have major implications for global energy markets and international shipping.

Also speaking on the development, Shehbaz Sharif said negotiations had reached an advanced stage, adding that the formalization of the agreement was likely within the next 24 hours.

Sharif disclosed that preparations were underway for the accord to be electronically signed, after which technical-level discussions would commence next week.

According to him, the proposed Memorandum of Understanding had already been agreed upon in principle and would not only address tensions between Washington and Tehran but could also contribute to ending hostilities involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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The latest development follows Trump’s announcement on Thursday that he had halted a planned round of military strikes against Iran after negotiators made significant progress toward a settlement.

The US president said at the time that the “final points” of the agreement had been approved “in both concept and great detail” by all parties involved.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have also pushed back against claims that the proposed deal heavily favours Iran.

Vance said there was “a lot of fake information about a potential deal,” insisting that reports suggesting Iran would receive access to frozen assets simply for signing the agreement were inaccurate.

Despite the optimism from Washington and Islamabad, Iran has maintained a more cautious stance.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions were progressing but stressed that no definitive date had been confirmed for the signing of the agreement.

“We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow,” he said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, had earlier indicated that negotiations were moving closer to a breakthrough, raising expectations that a formal agreement could soon be reached.