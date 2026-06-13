The Oyo State Police Command has arrested five suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms, ammunition and suspected criminal charms during a raid on a hideout in Ibadan. The arrest was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Saturday, June 13.…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested five suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms, ammunition and suspected criminal charms during a raid on a hideout in Ibadan.

The arrest was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Saturday, June 13.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of June 12, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the command at Gbeku Area, Olodo, Ibadan.

The police said the operation targeted the residence of one Surajudeen Babatunde Adio, popularly known as “Surii Ilupeju,” following credible intelligence linking the location to criminal activities.

Those arrested were identified as Ahmed Nafiu, 43; Olukunmi Olaniyi, 36; Femi Odeyinde, 53; Jelili Akinade, 50; and Muhideen Adio, 27.

Items recovered from the suspects included one pump-action gun, one single-barrel cut-to-size gun, eight live cartridges, a native bullet-proof vest, two bottles containing suspected charm-induced syrup, and assorted charms and other incriminating materials.

The command said the suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue to determine the extent of their involvement in criminal activities and to track down other members of the alleged syndicate who may still be at large.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes across the state.

He assured residents that intelligence-driven operations and raids on identified criminal hideouts would be sustained until criminal elements are brought to justice.