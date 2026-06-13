Low voter turnout has characterized the councillorship and chairmanship elections in Adamawa State. Security agents were deployed to most polling units, while electoral materials arrived late at some locations. Agents of various political parties were physically present at their polling units across parts of Adamawa State as early as 8:00…...

Low voter turnout has characterized the councillorship and chairmanship elections in Adamawa State.

Security agents were deployed to most polling units, while electoral materials arrived late at some locations.

Agents of various political parties were physically present at their polling units across parts of Adamawa State as early as 8:00 a.m.

Although 13 political parties are participating in the election, voter turnout has remained low in many polling units.

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While some stakeholders commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for what they described as the transparent conduct of the exercise, others raised concerns, alleging that some of their members were excluded from participating in the voting process.

The National chairman of forum of States Independent Electoral Commission also acknowledged the low voter turnout, expressing optimism that more voters would come out before the close of voting.

Voting is ongoing across the local government areas of Adamawa State, but some political party agents are protesting what they describe as irregularities in the process.

The agents allege that some of their members and candidates were prevented from voting and were unable to exercise their civic rights.