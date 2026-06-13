The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Baale Animashaun Road in the Ifako-Ijaiye area to facilitate ongoing drainage improvement works aimed at enhancing stormwater management across the state. According to the government, the diversion will take effect from June 15, 2026, and will remain in place…...

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Baale Animashaun Road in the Ifako-Ijaiye area to facilitate ongoing drainage improvement works aimed at enhancing stormwater management across the state.

According to the government, the diversion will take effect from June 15, 2026, and will remain in place for eight weeks to allow for the construction of a culvert designed to improve water flow in the area.

The project is intended to provide a permanent outlet for stormwater from Adfarm Estate, Adson Street and surrounding communities through a newly constructed culvert crossing Baale Animashaun Road.

Speaking on the development on Friday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the temporary closure of the affected section of the road was necessary to ensure the project is executed safely and efficiently.

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Osiyemi explained that motorists approaching Baale Animashaun Road from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would be required to use alternative routes throughout the construction period.

He said commuters could access the area through Ijaiye Bus Stop Junction via Agbado-Ijaiye Road, also known as Post Office Road, before linking to Alakuko Road and reconnecting with Baale Animashaun Road.

As another option, motorists may pass through Jendor Junction near Alakuko Junction and proceed via Alhaji Ganiyu Road to rejoin Baale Animashaun Road.

He added that a third diversion route would take road users through Ajegunle-Ilo Bus Stop Junction, Adetiba Street, Fagbeyiro Abayomi Street and Fola Azeez Street before reconnecting with the affected corridor.

The commissioner stressed that movement from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway into Baale Animashaun Road would be fully restricted during the construction period.

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“The construction work is scheduled to commence on June 15, 2026 and is expected to last for eight weeks. There will be no movement into Baale Animashaun Road from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as the road will be closed for the construction works,” he said.

Osiyemi urged motorists to cooperate with traffic management officials stationed in the area and to strictly adhere to diversion signs and instructions to minimise disruption.

“Motorists are advised to obey all traffic signs and follow the directives of traffic management officials to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the period,” he added.