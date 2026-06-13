Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded fresh operational gains in ongoing counterterrorism operations, including the foiling of a terrorist infiltration attempt, disruption of logistics networks, and arrest of suspected collaborators across parts of Borno State. According to a statement by Haruna M.…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded fresh operational gains in ongoing counterterrorism operations, including the foiling of a terrorist infiltration attempt, disruption of logistics networks, and arrest of suspected collaborators across parts of Borno State.

According to a statement by Haruna M. Sani, Acting Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), the operations were carried out through coordinated offensives, intelligence-led missions, and collaboration with local security partners.

In one of the incidents, troops responded to intelligence on the movement of terrorists toward the North East Theatre Training School in Buni Yadi at about 9:00 a.m. on June 9, 2026.

The military said the attackers were engaged with “coordinated and precise fire missions” that neutralised the threat and prevented infiltration of the facility.

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Following the encounter, troops recovered two terrorist corpses and one motorcycle from the scene, which the military said confirmed the success of the operation.

In separate intelligence-driven raids, troops of the 25 Brigade Garrison, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), arrested two suspected logistics suppliers identified as Mallam Bako Ibrahim and Abu Aji along the Sierra 4 axis in Damboa.

Similarly, troops of the 162 Amphibious Battalion, in conjunction with the CJTF, apprehended another suspect, Musa Idi, along the Mandaragirau–Sabon Gari road.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were involved in supplying logistics support to terrorist elements operating in Damboa Local Government Area.

Items recovered from them included 19 wristwatches, a large mat, a transistor radio, two cartons of agro-allied chemicals, and other materials allegedly intended for terrorist use. The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

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In another development, combined troops of Sector 2 and the CJTF arrested a 23-year-old suspect, Adams Shittima, in Damboa town at about 5:58 a.m. on June 9, 2026, while allegedly attempting to procure farm tools and mosquito nets for terrorist groups.

The suspect reportedly confessed during preliminary interrogation to providing logistics and intelligence support to insurgents operating in the area.

The military said sustained offensives and pressure on terrorist enclaves have continued to weaken insurgent capabilities and force many operatives to abandon criminal activities.

The statement added that the Military High Command commended troops for their “professionalism, vigilance, resilience, and unwavering commitment” in the ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

Operation HADIN KAI said the recent successes underscore its resolve to dismantle terrorist support structures, deny insurgents freedom of action, and restore lasting peace across the North-East.