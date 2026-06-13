Several communities in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State experienced flooding on Saturday following a heavy rainfall that lasted for several hours. The downpour caused drainage systems to overflow, forcing floodwaters into homes and surrounding areas in some parts of the communities. Read Also Low Voter Turnout Mars Adamawa…...

Several communities in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State experienced flooding on Saturday following a heavy rainfall that lasted for several hours. The downpour caused drainage systems to overflow, forcing floodwaters into homes and surrounding areas in some parts of the communities.

Residents said the flooding affected household activities and damaged some property as water inundated compounds and residential buildings. However, no loss of life was lost o at the time of filing this report.

The incident has raised concerns among residents over the capacity of existing drainage infrastructure to cope with heavy rainfall, with calls for measures to improve water channels and prevent a recurrence as the rainy season gathers momentum across the state.