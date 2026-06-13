A former Commissioner for Works in Ondo State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Elders Forum in the state, Chief Erastus Akeju, is dead. Chief Akeju reportedly passed on after a brief illness at the age of 88. His death marks the end of an era of dedicated public…...

A former Commissioner for Works in Ondo State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Elders Forum in the state, Chief Erastus Akeju, is dead.

Chief Akeju reportedly passed on after a brief illness at the age of 88. His death marks the end of an era of dedicated public service, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to progressive politics in Ondo State and Nigeria.

He was the chairman of PBAT mandate elders forum and members of the group have received with deep sorrow the news of his. passing

A former Local Government Chairman and former Commissioner for Works during the administration of Chief Adebayo Adefarati in Ondo State, Chief Akeju devoted a significant part of his life to the service of his community, the state, and the nation.

The Forum described his death as a monumental loss to the APC family, Ondo State, and the Nigerian political landscape, noting that his contributions to democratic governance and political development remain invaluable.

A native of Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Akeju was widely respected for his wisdom, political experience, commitment to democratic values, and steadfast dedication to progressive ideals. Throughout his lifetime, he remained a voice of moderation, unity, and development, mentoring generations of political leaders and contributing immensely to the growth of democratic governance.

The PBAT Mandate Elders Forum noted that Chief Akeju’s legacy of selfless service, integrity, and patriotism will continue to inspire present and future generations.

The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the Akeju family, the APC family in Ondo State and across Nigeria, as well as all associates and admirers of the departed elder statesman.

The Forum prays that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family, friends, and political associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.