The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ile-Ife Federal Constituency has condemned the alleged machete attack on one of its members, Sesan Awogbemi, who is also a member of the Ife Mini Bus Association. The attack was reportedly carried out by suspected political thugs. This was contained in a statement issued…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ile-Ife Federal Constituency has condemned the alleged machete attack on one of its members, Sesan Awogbemi, who is also a member of the Ife Mini Bus Association.

The attack was reportedly carried out by suspected political thugs.

This was contained in a statement issued by the leaders of the party in Ife Federal Constituency.

The APC described the incident as a grave and disturbing development that requires urgent attention from security agencies.

According to the party, violence has no place in a democratic society, and no ⁰individual should be subjected to intimidation, assault, or any form of physical harm because of political, personal, or organisational differences.

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“We are particularly concerned that Comrade Sesan Awogbemi, a loyal member of our great party and a law-abiding citizen, was allegedly subjected to such a brutal attack. This unfortunate occurrence has heightened concerns among residents and party members within the constituency,” the statement read.

The party called on the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Osun State to immediately intervene by conducting a thorough, impartial, and professional investigation into the matter.

The APC also urged security agencies to ensure that all individuals connected with the alleged attack are invited for questioning and that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

While appealing to party members, transport union members, supporters, and the general public to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their responsibilities without interference, the APC strongly discouraged any act of retaliation or conduct capable of further escalating tensions in Ile-Ife.