The Ondo State Police Command has launched an intensive rescue operation following the abduction of a community leader by suspected kidnappers in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of the state. The victim, identified as 60-year-old Adeniyi Adelana, the Baale of Ode Oriya Village, was reportedly abducted at about…...

The Ondo State Police Command has launched an intensive rescue operation following the abduction of a community leader by suspected kidnappers in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Adeniyi Adelana, the Baale of Ode Oriya Village, was reportedly abducted at about 8:05 p.m. on Friday when a group of about six armed men invaded his residence and whisked him away through a nearby bush path to an unknown destination.

According to a statement on Sunday, June 14 by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command, Abayomi Jimoh, the attackers struck under the cover of darkness before escaping with the community leader.

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Jimoh said that upon receiving the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer of B Division, Owo, immediately mobilised a combined team of police operatives and other security personnel to the scene.

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He said the area was secured while a preliminary assessment of the crime scene was conducted as part of ongoing investigations.

The police spokesman disclosed that the victim’s wife sustained a gunshot injury to her right hand during the attack.

“She was promptly rescued and taken to a nearby medical facility, where she is currently receiving treatment and responding positively to medical care,” he stated.

According to the statement, security operatives have commenced a comprehensive search-and-rescue operation, combing forests, bush paths and suspected escape routes in a bid to locate the kidnappers, secure the victim’s release and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

The Command added that tactical deployments had been strengthened across the area and neighbouring communities to enhance operational effectiveness.

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Jimoh said the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, had directed all tactical units, intelligence assets and operational teams of the Command to intensify efforts towards the swift rescue of the victim and the arrest of the perpetrators.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of the community leader and bringing all those involved in the abduction to justice.

The police also appealed to residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, while urging members of the public to provide credible information that could assist ongoing rescue operations.