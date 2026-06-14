First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians, particularly young people, to embrace voluntary blood donation to help ensure the availability of safe blood for patients in need of life-saving transfusions. Tinubu made the appeal in a message commemorating the 2026 World Blood Donor Day, observed on Sunday, June…...

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians, particularly young people, to embrace voluntary blood donation to help ensure the availability of safe blood for patients in need of life-saving transfusions.

Tinubu made the appeal in a message commemorating the 2026 World Blood Donor Day, observed on Sunday, June 14, with the theme, “Honoring the Heroes of Life.”

The First Lady applauded blood donors across the world and in Nigeria, describing them as heroes whose selfless contributions continue to save countless lives.

According to her, blood donation remains a vital component of an effective healthcare system and plays a critical role in supporting patients facing critical illnesses and medical emergencies.

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“Blood donors are true heroes. Through a simple act of compassion, they give hope to millions of people facing critical illnesses and in urgent need of life-saving transfusions,” she said.

Tinubu noted that a safe and reliable blood supply is essential for building a resilient healthcare system, adding that voluntary donors contribute significantly to strengthening healthcare services across communities and the nation.

“A safe and reliable blood supply is essential for building an effective and resilient healthcare system. By donating blood, individuals contribute directly to saving lives and strengthening healthcare services for communities and the nation as a whole,” she stated.

She further encouraged more Nigerians to participate in regular blood donation campaigns to boost the country’s blood reserves and improve access to safe blood for patients.

The First Lady also extended goodwill wishes to blood donors as the world marked the annual event dedicated to recognising their contributions to saving lives.