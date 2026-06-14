The Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps, has paraded 97 suspected criminals arrested across various parts of the state. The corps also expressed concern over what it described as a fresh influx of people from northern Nigeria into forest communities in Ondo State, warning that…...

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps, has paraded 97 suspected criminals arrested across various parts of the state.

The corps also expressed concern over what it described as a fresh influx of people from northern Nigeria into forest communities in Ondo State, warning that the development could pose security challenges if not properly monitored.

Speaking during the parade, the State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested within the last 14 days for offences ranging from kidnapping and armed robbery to vehicle theft and violations of the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Adeleye disclosed that security operatives intercepted several groups of people, including women of different ages, travelling into forest settlements with household items such as bedding, cooking utensils, mortars and pestles, raising concerns about their intentions.

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According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that some of the individuals claimed they were fleeing insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria and had been invited by persons already residing in forest communities within Ondo State.

The Amotekun commander cited a case in which a man who reportedly requested only two labourers later received 51 additional persons who moved into a forest area with their belongings. He described the development as suspicious and deserving of further investigation.

He also revealed that another group of 16 persons, allegedly invited by an individual claiming to be a farmer, was intercepted while heading toward the Ose/Owo forest axis, an area that has experienced security challenges in recent years.

Among the 97 suspects paraded were individuals arrested for alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary, vehicle hijacking and theft, as well as suspected informants and logistics suppliers to criminal gangs operating in forests across the state.

Adeleye said some suspects confessed to serving as informants for kidnappers, while two others allegedly disguised themselves as mentally ill persons to conceal their identities and gather intelligence for criminal elements.

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The commander further announced the dismantling of a robbery syndicate accused of invading homes at night under the guise of being visitors, holding occupants hostage, forcing them to transfer money electronically and carting away vehicles and other valuables.

Several stolen vehicles recovered from the suspects were displayed during the parade. Adeleye also disclosed that security operatives recovered a vehicle allegedly used in an attack on members of a security team before it was abandoned in a forest.

He attributed the successes recorded in recent operations to collaboration between Amotekun, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army, noting that the joint efforts had contributed significantly to the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.