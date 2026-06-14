Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has called for stronger public support for the country’s armed forces as they continue operations against insecurity across various regions. Musa said the sacrifices of military personnel in the ongoing fight against insecurity must be better appreciated by Nigerians, noting that many soldiers have paid…...

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has called for stronger public support for the country’s armed forces as they continue operations against insecurity across various regions.

Musa said the sacrifices of military personnel in the ongoing fight against insecurity must be better appreciated by Nigerians, noting that many soldiers have paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

Speaking in a now-viral video, the minister urged citizens to remain supportive, prayerful and cooperative with security agencies in order to sustain the morale of troops on the front lines.

“We must understand the sacrifice that has been made. And no matter the challenges we are going through, we must remain dogged, supportive, prayerful in support of the members of the security forces to enable them have the morale to fight,” he said.

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He also highlighted the emotional burden faced by military commanders and personnel who regularly deal with casualties in active operations, drawing from his experience as a former theatre commander in the North-East.

“Many officers and soldiers have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland. For every commander, I had the privilege of being the commander in the Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast. The worst thing that could happen to you is when you lose your men and you have to face the family to explain to them why their spouses or their next of kin are not alive,” Musa said.

The minister recalled attending the burial of a senior officer and other personnel who died in service, describing their deaths as part of the heavy sacrifices being made to secure the country.

“Two months ago, I went to bury a Brigadier General and some other individuals. These are people with families. But because they are sacrificing their lives, they are dying. And they say there is no greater love than this, that a man should lay down his life for his friends,” he added.

Musa further explained that the Defence Ministry is considering initiatives that would allow selected media practitioners to accompany troops on operations in the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions.

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According to him, the move is aimed at improving public understanding of the realities faced by security personnel in the field.

“We are making efforts to see that we provide avenues for some of these media experts to be imbedded with our troops when they are going on operation in the Northeast, in the Northwest, in the North Central, so that they have a feel of what the troops go through and the challenges ahead. Maybe they will have a better understanding,” he said.

Musa also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their continued support and understanding of the efforts of the armed forces in addressing security challenges across the country.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians and appreciate all Nigerians for their understanding and for their support,” he added.

He further emphasised that sustained public backing remains critical to boosting the morale of troops engaged in operations nationwide.