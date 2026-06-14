As concerns grow over the threat of flooding this rainy season, the Jigawa State Government has launched a three-day statewide evacuation of drainages, culverts, and refuse dumps to reduce flood risks and protect communities across the state. The exercise, which covers all 27 Local Government Areas of Jigawa State, is…...

As concerns grow over the threat of flooding this rainy season, the Jigawa State Government has launched a three-day statewide evacuation of drainages, culverts, and refuse dumps to reduce flood risks and protect communities across the state.

The exercise, which covers all 27 Local Government Areas of Jigawa State, is aimed at clearing blocked waterways and ensuring the free flow of rainwater into designated channels.

Chairman of the Central Working Committee, Muhammad Aliyu Danyayi, says the initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve environmental sanitation, safeguard public health, and prevent flooding during the peak of the rainy season.

Speaking after monitoring the exercise in Kafin Hausa, Kaugama, Auyo, and Malam Madori Local Government Areas, Danyayi commended members of the committee and community volunteers for their commitment to clearing drainages, culverts, and waste disposal sites.

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He noted that blocked waterways remain one of the major causes of flooding in many communities, stressing that regular clearance of drainages is critical to reducing the impact of heavy rainfall.

The evacuation exercise, which commenced on Saturday, is expected to run for three consecutive days across the state.

Danyayi also expressed appreciation to Governor Umar Namadi and the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Abubakar Hannun Giwa, for supporting the initiative.

According to a statement signed by the Information Officer of Malam Madori and Kaugama Local Government Areas, Musa Muhammad, the exercise comes at a crucial time as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has identified about 14 local government areas in Jigawa State as being at high risk of flooding this year.

With weather forecasts pointing to increased rainfall in several parts of the country, authorities say proactive measures such as drainage clearance, proper waste disposal, and community participation remain key to minimizing flood-related disasters, protecting lives, and preserving critical infrastructure across Jigawa State.