Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has pledged the release of 21 inmates at the Zaria Custodial Centre in Kaduna State who are being held over unpaid fines and debts. Read Also Eid-el-Kabir: Speaker Abbas Urges Muslims to Pray for Peaceful 2027 ElectionsSpeaker Abbas Hails Tinubu’s Leadership, Reforms…...

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has pledged the release of 21 inmates at the Zaria Custodial Centre in Kaduna State who are being held over unpaid fines and debts.

During an inspection of the facility, the Speaker also assured that the National Assembly would support critical interventions through budgetary provisions, particularly the rehabilitation of the centre’s clinic, and skills acquisition facilities.

The intervention, he says, is aimed at improving inmate welfare, rehabilitation, and upholding the ideals of democracy and human dignity.