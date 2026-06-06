The Iranian government has criticised the United States over delays in issuing visas to several officials attached to the country’s national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a post seen on the X handle of the Iran Embassy in South Africa, Iranian authorities accused the United…...

The Iranian government has criticised the United States over delays in issuing visas to several officials attached to the country’s national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a post seen on the X handle of the Iran Embassy in South Africa, Iranian authorities accused the United States of failing to meet its obligations as one of the tournament hosts.

“The incompetent @FIFAWorldCup host, USA, is failing to fulfill its responsibilities properly,” the post stated.

“We are guests of @FIFAcom, and it is FIFA’s responsibility to ensure that visas for all members are issued.”

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READ ALSO: US Grants Iran Football Team Visas for World Cup

The criticism follows reports that several members of Iran’s football delegation have yet to receive visas required to enter the United States for the World Cup.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, those affected include team manager Mehdi Mohammadnabi, Football Federation Secretary-General Hedayat Mombini, national team executive director Mehdi Kharaati, media director Mohsen Motamedkia, media team member Siamak Qalichkhani, one of the team’s analysts, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security agencies and the International Committee.

Despite the visa issues, the affected officials are expected to travel with the squad from Antalya, Turkey, to Tijuana, Mexico, where Team Melli will establish its pre-tournament training camp while efforts continue to secure the necessary travel documents.

The visa delays come less than two weeks before Iran’s opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran will begin its campaign against New Zealand national football team on June 15 before taking on Belgium national football team on June 21 and Egypt on June 26.

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TVC News had earlier reported that US Officials have confirmed that the United States has approved visas for Iran’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, clearing the squad to enter the country just days before their opening match.

According to BBC, officials confirmed that all required travel documentation has now been issued for players and support staff.

“The visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued,” officials said.