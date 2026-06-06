The United States has approved visas for Iran’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, clearing the squad to enter the country just days before their opening match, US officials have confirmed. The decision comes approximately 10 days before Iran’s first fixture against New Zealand, scheduled to…...

The United States has approved visas for Iran’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, clearing the squad to enter the country just days before their opening match, US officials have confirmed.

The decision comes approximately 10 days before Iran’s first fixture against New Zealand, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on June 15.

According to BBC, officials confirmed that all required travel documentation has now been issued for players and support staff.

“The visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued,” officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, US authorities stressed that strict security measures would remain in place throughout the tournament.

They added that the US would not allow the Iranian team to “abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretenses”.

Iran’s football federation has yet to issue an official response to the development.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is set to begin on June 11 and will mark the first edition of the tournament staged across three countries.

The competition also comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with Iran and the United States maintaining strained relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also mark the first time a World Cup host nation will receive a team from a country it is effectively at odds with.

Earlier in May, Iran relocated its pre-tournament training camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Mexico, citing visa-related challenges, according to federation president Mehdi Taj.

As recently as last week, Iranian Fars news agency reported that several members of the team’s technical and administrative staff had not yet received US entry visas, raising uncertainty over final preparations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier told lawmakers that members of Iran’s delegation linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not be permitted to enter the country.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a powerful branch of Iran’s armed forces, and several players in the national squad are believed to have completed mandatory military service connected to the group.