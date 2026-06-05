The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest edition in the tournament’s history, not just in size but also in rules, hosts and participating nations. The 2026 edition is set to officially kick off on Thursday, June 11, with Nigerian stars, Rema, Burna Boy, and Davido…...

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest edition in the tournament’s history, not just in size but also in rules, hosts and participating nations.

The 2026 edition is set to officially kick off on Thursday, June 11, with Nigerian stars, Rema, Burna Boy, and Davido being confirmed to perform at various high-profile events at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a historic moment for Nigerian music on the global stage.

Here are the key things fans should know ahead of the competition:

1. First World Cup With Three Co-Hosts

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The tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, making it the first time three countries will share hosting duties.

Mexico also makes history as the first country to host the World Cup three times.

2. Expanded to 48 Teams

The competition will feature a record 48 national teams, making it the largest World Cup ever staged.

The expansion has also increased representation across continents, especially Africa.

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3. Africa Gets Record 10 Slots

Africa will now have its highest-ever representation with 10 teams qualifying for the tournament.

Among the notable storylines is the return of the Democratic Republic of Congo, making their first appearance since 1974, and Cape Verde, who will feature at their first-ever World Cup.

4. Small Nations Make Big History

One of the most remarkable debutants is Curaçao, a tiny island nation with a population of about 150,000.

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Despite its size, it has qualified for the global showpiece, becoming one of the smallest countries ever to reach the tournament stage.

5. New Offside-Related Red Card Rule

Players could now be sent off for a surprising reason: covering their mouth in a confrontational manner during disputes.

However, officials will distinguish between hostile gestures and harmless or friendly interactions.

6. VAR Gets More Power

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The Video Assistant Referee system will now have expanded responsibilities, including:

Reviewing second yellow card decisions

Checking corner kick decisions, provided it is done quickly before play restarts

7. Faster Game Rules Introduced

New timing regulations will speed up match flow:

Goalkeepers will have 5 seconds to take goal kicks and throw-ins

Substituted players must leave the pitch within 10 seconds

If they fail, their replacement will be held off the pitch for one minute

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8. No “Tactical Timeout” Talks Near Injured Keepers

If a goalkeeper goes down injured, teams will no longer be allowed to gather for quick tactical discussions near the technical area.

Officials will treat such actions as unsporting behaviour and may issue sanctions.