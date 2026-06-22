Guinness World Records has celebrated Argentina captain Lionel Messi after he set four new FIFA World Cup records during Argentina's match against Austria on Monday, June 22, further cementing his status as one of football's greatest players....

Guinness World Records has celebrated Argentina captain Lionel Messi after he set four new FIFA World Cup records during Argentina’s match against Austria on Monday, June 22, further cementing his status as one of football’s greatest players.

In a post on its official X handle, Guinness World Records highlighted a series of milestones achieved by the Argentine superstar during the single match.

According to the organisation, Messi became the holder of the record for the ‘most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football player’, increasing his tally to 18 goals.

The 39-year-old also extended his record for the ‘most FIFA World Cup matches played by an individual’, taking his total appearances in the tournament to 28.

READ ALSO: Messi Sets New World Cup Scoring Record with 18th Goal

Guinness World Records further noted that Messi now holds the record for the ‘most matches won by a player at the FIFA World Cup’, with 18 victories to his name.

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In addition, the Argentine captain set a new mark for the ‘most minutes played in FIFA World Cup history’, reaching a total of 2,489 minutes on the pitch.

Announcing the achievements, Guinness World Records wrote:

“All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:

“Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player – 18

“Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual – 28

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“Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup – 18

“Most minutes played in the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup – 2,489”

The organisation described Messi’s latest accomplishments as a historic moment for the sport, adding: “We are witnessing history.”

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the Argentina captain Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into football history on Monday after becoming the highest goalscorer in World Cup history, scoring his 18th tournament goal in Argentina’s clash against Austria.

The landmark strike saw Messi move ahead of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, whose record of 16 World Cup goals had stood for years.