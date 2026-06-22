French sports media outlet L’Équipe has distanced itself from comments made by one of its presenters who criticised Belgium winger Jeremy Doku over his reported desire to leave the World Cup to attend the birth of his first child. France Pierron, a presenter on the television show L’Équipe de Choc,…...

French sports media outlet L’Équipe has distanced itself from comments made by one of its presenters who criticised Belgium winger Jeremy Doku over his reported desire to leave the World Cup to attend the birth of his first child.

France Pierron, a presenter on the television show L’Équipe de Choc, sparked outrage on Friday by describing childbirth as “a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless”.

She further questioned Doku’s commitment, stating, “There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place,” and suggesting he was “living a childhood dream. It might never happen again in your life.”

The 24-year-old Manchester City star, a key player for Belgium, had indicated his intention to be present for the birth of his son in early July, coinciding with the World Cup knockout rounds. Doku stated, “No one wants to miss a birth.”

His stance garnered support from England forward Ollie Watkins, who addressed the family choices facing players during a news conference.

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Watkins remarked: “He said it only happens once, your first child. Welcoming them to the world is a blessing.”

“Someone labeled it disgusting. And I think for a start that’s not a way to label a birth. I don’t think it’s anyone else’s business what he gets up to after training.”

L’Équipe issued a statement late on Sunday, apologising to Doku and clarifying that Pierron’s comments “did not represent its values.”

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It remains uncertain whether Pierron will feature in Monday’s scheduled broadcast of the talk show on the cable channel.

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Doku missed Belgium’s goalless draw with Iran on Sunday due to illness, a result that left the European side with work to do to secure their spot in the knockout stages.

Belgium also drew their opening game 1-1 with Egypt, and now have two points from their first two matches.

Heading into their final group game against New Zealand on Friday night, Belgium are likely to need at least a point to progress to the last-32.

Belgium failed to make it beyond the group stage in 2022, and are now in real danger of missing the knockout rounds again following Sunday’s result.