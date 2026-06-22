Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has said that luck has played a significant role in his journey to success, noting that achievement is not determined by talent, intelligence, or hard work alone. Speaking in an interview with Korty EO, the Heirs Holdings chairman reflected on his career in business…...

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has said that luck has played a significant role in his journey to success, noting that achievement is not determined by talent, intelligence, or hard work alone.

Speaking in an interview with Korty EO, the Heirs Holdings chairman reflected on his career in business and leadership, offering insight into the factors that have shaped his rise.

Elumelu explained that success does not always go to the smartest, strongest, or most capable person in the room, stressing that other variables often come into play.

According to him, timing, opportunity, and favourable circumstances are key elements that can strongly influence outcomes in life and business.

He described himself as “a product of luck,” saying that fortunate breaks, combined with effort, preparation, and determination, helped define his career.

He stated: “At times you don’t come out successful because you are the best in class or because you’re the fittest or most energetic; sometimes you need luck and I’m a product of luck.”