At least 22 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly overnight attack on Kawel community in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State. The assailants reportedly stormed the community around midnight on Monday, opening fire on residents and leaving scores of others injured. Confirming the incident to…...

At least 22 people have been confirmed dead following a deadly overnight attack on Kawel community in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The assailants reportedly stormed the community around midnight on Monday, opening fire on residents and leaving scores of others injured.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Samuel Amalau, said the attackers also invaded a Primary Health Care Centre in the community, where several victims were killed.

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He described the attack as tragic and noted that authorities are still assessing the full scale of the destruction.

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The latest assault has heightened concerns over the persistent security challenges in parts of Plateau State.

Security operatives have reportedly been deployed to the area, while efforts are ongoing to verify the exact casualty figures and restore calm to the affected community.

Details later.