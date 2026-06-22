Justice Muhammad Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has remanded the presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in the Kuje Correctional Centre. Sowore will remain in custody pending the hearing of an application filed by his new counsel seeking to set aside…...

Justice Muhammad Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has remanded the presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in the Kuje Correctional Centre.



Sowore will remain in custody pending the hearing of an application filed by his new counsel seeking to set aside the order revoking his bail.

At the last adjourned date, Sowore was absent from court, prompting the prosecution to ask the court to revoke his bail, alleging delay tactics.

Although Sowore had sent a letter to the court at the last sitting seeking an adjournment, he did not state any reason for his absence.

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At Monday’s proceedings, Sowore was present in court and represented by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Justice Muhammad Umar, in a short ruling, ordered that Sowore be kept in the correctional centre pending the hearing and determination of his motion seeking to set aside the order revoking his bail and the bench warrant issued against him.

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Justice Umar also dismissed Sowore’s earlier application seeking the judge’s recusal from the case on grounds of alleged bias.

The matter was adjourned until June 24 for the hearing of the application.

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The Department of State Services (DSS) is prosecuting Sowore for allegedly making false claims against President Bola Tinubu in posts published on his X and Facebook accounts.