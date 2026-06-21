President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election, describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of his administration’s performance and leadership....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election, describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of his administration’s performance and leadership.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, the President also commended the people of Ekiti State for what he described as their peaceful and orderly conduct during the election.

Tinubu praised voters for reposing confidence in the governor, whose victory makes him the first governor in the history of Ekiti State to secure re-election back-to-back.

The President also lauded security agencies for ensuring a peaceful electoral process and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sustain efforts towards delivering credible elections.

“He charges the Independent National Electoral Commission to continue to invest in conducting a peaceful, free, fair and credible election as we approach the Osun governorship election in August and the general election next year,” the statement said.

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Reflecting on Oyebanji’s first term, Tinubu noted that the governor recorded notable achievements in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

According to the President, “Governor Oyebanji’s first term was marked by significant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, youth employment, education, healthcare, and rural development under the BAO agenda.”

He added that the governor’s re-election represented “a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability, and people-centred governance.”

The President urged Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory and embrace all segments of the state as he begins a second term in office.

“President Tinubu urges Governor Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and to carry all Ekiti people along as he consolidates on his achievements in the next four years,” the statement noted.

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Tinubu also commended other candidates who participated in the election, saying they had exercised their democratic rights and should now support the governor in advancing the development of the state.

“It is now time to rally round Oyebanji in the task of taking Ekiti to the next level of governance,” the President said.

He further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working with the Ekiti State Government to deliver more developmental projects and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda across the country.

The President also prayed for “God’s wisdom, strength, and good health” for Oyebanji as he continues to serve the people of Ekiti State.