Tensions have intensified in the House of Representatives between lawmakers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Minority Caucus over divergent positions on national security, parliamentary oversight, and the role of the legislature in holding the Executive accountable....

Tensions have intensified in the House of Representatives between lawmakers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Minority Caucus over divergent positions on national security, parliamentary oversight, and the role of the legislature in holding the Executive accountable.

The Minority Caucus faulted comments attributed to the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, accusing him of misrepresenting its position and wrongly presenting a response to concerns earlier raised on insecurity and hardship in the country.

In a statement issued after an emergency virtual meeting held on Friday, June 19, 2026, and signed by the Minority Caucus Spokesman, Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmakers insisted that the legislature must remain firm in its constitutional duty of oversight.

“The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has noted with grave concern the statement credited to the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, in which he purported to speak for the ‘House’ in response to the legitimate concerns raised by the Minority Caucus on the state of insecurity and worsening hardship in the nation,” the statement said.

The caucus maintained that Parliament must not abdicate its responsibility, stressing that it exists to hold the Executive accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Minority Caucus reminds the House Spokesman that it is the constitutional duty of Parliament to hold the Executive to account,” it stated, adding that the President’s past position on accountability remains valid.

“The current President, while in opposition, rightly declared that ‘the buck stops at the President’s table.’ That constitutional position has not changed. Thus, the legislature must never look away when the country bleeds.”

It further accused the House spokesman of defending the Executive instead of ensuring accountability.

“The Executive has repeatedly failed to honour commitments made to the Nigerian people through the Parliament. But rather than demand accountability, the House Spokesman has chosen to defend the indefensible,” it said.

The caucus also rejected any suggestion that it would be silenced within the legislative chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parliament is not, and will never be, a lapdog of the Executive. We will keep speaking for Nigerians, even if the Majority Caucus elects to capitulate at the altar of blind partisanship,” it declared.

It also raised procedural objections, insisting that no formal sitting of the House had authorised any collective position.

“For the avoidance of doubt… the deployment of the phrase – ‘House Notes’- in his statement is improper, misleading, and constitutes a flagrant breach of the collective privileges of Members,” the caucus said, noting that “the last sitting of the House was on Monday, 15th June, 2026.”

The opposition lawmakers maintained that the House spokesman lacked authority to present his comments as that of the entire legislature.

“While the House Spokesman is at liberty to speak for the Speaker, the House Leadership, or the Majority Caucus, he possesses no mandate to purport to speak for the entire House or to misappropriate the views of the Minority Caucus,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They further warned that the conduct could undermine public confidence in the legislature.

“This conduct reinforces public perception of the 10th House as an appendage of the Executive,” the statement added.

The caucus also linked worsening insecurity to budgetary challenges, alleging poor implementation of the national budget.

“Defence and security-related Ministries, Departments, and Agencies have recorded less than 30% budget implementation,” it claimed, warning that “there is a direct correlation between the non-payment of local contractors, breakdowns of operational logistics, and escalating insecurity across the country.”

It added that security operations were being hampered by funding constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Armed Forces cannot sustainably prosecute campaigns against heavily-armed insurgents under such fiscal constraints,” it said.

At the emergency meeting, the caucus resolved to demand a public apology from the House Committee spokesman within 72 hours or risk a petition to the Ethics and Privileges Committee.

It also resolved to raise concerns over budget implementation when plenary resumes, insisting that its position is rooted in constitutional duty.

“The legislature is the soul of democracy because of its sacred responsibility to the people,” the caucus said.

“If the Majority Caucus chooses to forget this, the Minority Caucus will not continue to abdicate this sacred responsibility.”