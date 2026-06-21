The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two elderly men, aged 84 and 75, for allegedly selling illicit drugs to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, Abia State....

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two elderly men, aged 84 and 75, for allegedly selling illicit drugs to teenage secondary school students in Umuahia, Abia State.

The agency also announced a series of coordinated nationwide operations leading to major seizures of synthetic drugs, opioids, cannabis, and codeine syrup, as well as the arrest of wanted drug traffickers and the destruction of large cannabis farms across multiple states.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the arrests and seizures formed part of sustained operations against drug trafficking networks across the country.

According to the agency, the suspects, identified as 84-year-old Godfrey Orji and 75-year-old Godwin Obulunbiya Obiora, were arrested for allegedly distributing illicit substances to teenagers in Umuahia.

Pa Obiora was arrested on Friday, June 19, 2026, after intelligence linked him to drug sales from his patent medicine shop located at 4 Club Road, Umuahia.

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NDLEA operatives reportedly recovered 4.64 kilograms of opioids, including tramadol and diazepam, during a search of his premises.

In a separate incident, Pa Orji, a pensioner, was arrested after security personnel at Saint Silas Secondary School, Old Umuahia, caught him allegedly supplying drugs to two students.

The guards handed him over to the police, who later transferred the case to the NDLEA on Thursday, June 18.

One of the students, a 15-year-old SS2 pupil, reportedly confessed that the 84-year-old suspect supplied him with drugs, which he consumed and also sold to other students.

The NDLEA said the suspects would be charged to court, while the teenagers involved have been placed under counselling and rehabilitation.

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The agency also disclosed that operatives intercepted 9.5 kilograms of ADB Chminaca, a synthetic cannabinoid classified as a new psychoactive substance, at a courier company in Lagos.

The consignment, which originated from China, was concealed in a carton.

In a separate interception on Tuesday, June 16, NDLEA officers recovered 300 grams of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, hidden inside ladies’ handbags at another logistics company in Lagos.

NDLEA operatives also arrested a wanted drug trafficker, Lukman Badmus (also known as Lukman Ogombo), during a raid at his residence in Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos.

Nine bottles of codeine syrup and 30 grams of skunk were recovered from the premises.

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A follow-up operation at his wife’s shop in the Patey area of Lagos Island led to the recovery of two additional bottles of codeine and drug paraphernalia.

Operatives also discovered 42 compressed blocks of skunk weighing 22.5 kilograms hidden in a mini-bus parked outside the shop.

The suspect’s wife, Aisha Saraki, was allegedly caught attempting to flush evidence down the toilet during the raid.

In Kogi State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a 33-year-old suspect, Tochukwu Onah, along the Okene–Lokoja highway while travelling from Lagos to Abuja with 1.030 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in custard containers.

In Ekiti State, a couple — James Tony Chukwudi, 48, and James Kehinde, 35 — who had been on the run since March 2026 over a 117-kilogram cannabis seizure, were arrested at Oniyo Street, Efon-Alaaye.

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In Oyo State, NDLEA operatives arrested Tudun Olubiyi, 75, alongside Nasiru Buhari, 22, and Buba Musa, 47, after raiding a house in the Dangote area of Elekara, Oyo town.

Authorities recovered 118 jumbo bags containing 1,416 kilograms of skunk concealed in sawdust.

In Edo State, operatives destroyed large cannabis plantations in forest locations and recovered already processed cannabis in multiple raids, while additional arrests were made during follow-up operations.

The agency also said its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaign continued across schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities nationwide.

Educational outreach programmes were held in institutions across Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Katsina, Anambra, and Rivers States, including advocacy visits to traditional rulers.

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Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers involved in the operations, praising their efforts in both drug supply reduction and public sensitisation campaigns.

He urged personnel nationwide to sustain the momentum in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking across the country.