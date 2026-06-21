Yiaga Africa has released its preliminary findings on the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, estimating voter turnout at between 34.0% and 38.1% based on its election observation data....

Yiaga Africa has released its preliminary findings on the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, estimating voter turnout at between 34.0% and 38.1% based on its election observation data.

The civil society organisation said the estimate was generated through its Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT) methodology deployed during Saturday’s poll.

In a statement by the Chair of the 2026 Ekiti Election Observation Mission, Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, and the Executive Director, Samson Itodo, Yiaga Africa said it deployed 250 observers and 22 mobile observers across all 16 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, alongside 16 LGA collation observers.

The group explained that the deployment enabled real-time monitoring of election-day processes, including voter accreditation, voting, sorting, counting, and results collation.

According to the organisation, the turnout estimate was derived from reports gathered from 246 to 250 sampled polling units, representing about 98 percent coverage of its selected sample.

It stated that its findings suggest that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official turnout falls within its projected range, it would accurately reflect participation levels recorded at polling units across the state.

Yiaga Africa, however, stressed that it would not release its final assessment of the election results until after the official announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Independent National Electoral Commission), in line with the Electoral Act.

The organisation urged INEC to maintain transparency throughout the collation process and ensure strict adherence to established result-management procedures.

It also called on security agencies to remain professional and non-partisan in securing collation centres, while urging political parties, stakeholders, and citizens to remain calm and peaceful as results are finalized.

Yiaga Africa reaffirmed its commitment to providing independent, evidence-based assessments aimed at strengthening electoral integrity and public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.