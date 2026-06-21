Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commended security operatives for what he described as a successful and courageous operation that led to the recovery of rustled livestock from bandits in the state....

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commended security operatives for what he described as a successful and courageous operation that led to the recovery of rustled livestock from bandits in the state.

The operation, carried out on Saturday by the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Zamfara State Police Command, reportedly resulted in the recovery of 329 cattle and 175 sheep from bandits in the Gambanda forest, Gummi Local Government Area.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal praised the efforts of the security agencies, particularly the police, for their resilience in confronting criminal elements.

“I commend the effort of all the security operatives in Zamfara State, especially the Zamfara State Police Command, for its resilience, bravery and commitment in recovering 329 cattle, 175 sheep, weapons and ammunition from bandits,” the governor said.

He noted that the operation involved an engagement with bandits in the forest, which led to the successful recovery of the stolen animals and weapons.

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“The police engaged and overpowered the bandits in Gambanda forest in Gummi local government area, which led to the recovery,” he stated.

Governor Lawal described the development as a reflection of the determination of security forces to protect lives and livelihoods in the state, despite ongoing security challenges.

“This commendable action reflects their tireless work in the face of challenges posed by criminal elements and underscores the police’s role in protecting the livelihoods of the people of Zamfara State,” he said.

He also commended the leadership of the Commissioner of Police in the state, saying the success of the operation demonstrated effective coordination within the command.

“The remarkable display of bravery and the successful recovery of livestock and weapons highlight the strong leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammad Bello,” the governor said. “His guidance has been instrumental in improving public safety and combating banditry.”

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Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in their efforts to restore peace and security across Zamfara State.

“My administration remains committed to providing support to all security agencies in their efforts to ensure safety and security for our people,” he added.