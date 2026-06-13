Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving three Commissioners The move according to the Governor is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the State. Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada announced the development in a press stated…...

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving three Commissioners

The move according to the Governor is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the State.

Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada announced the development in a press stated through his media aid, Suleiman Ahmed Tudu and made available to newsmen

The statement adds that the redeployment is aimed at strategically repositioning key Ministries for greater efficiency and effective implementation of the Administration’s Rescue Agenda.

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The affected Commissioners includes: Abdulrahaman Tumbido, redeployed from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Kasimu Yahya Kaura, redeployed from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, redeployed from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The redeployment according to the Governor takes immediate effect

Mr. Lawal also directed the affected Commissioners to ensure a smooth transition and complete all necessary hand-over processes within one week.

The Governor further charged them to bring renewed vigour, dedication, and innovation to their new assignments, while remaining focused on delivering tangible benefits to the people of Zamfara State in line with the objectives of the Rescue Agenda.