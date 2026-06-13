Some voters in Adamawa State have alleged irregularities and possible disenfranchisement during the local government elections conducted across the state’s 21 local government areas and 226 wards on Saturday. in Karewa Ward of Yola North Local Government Area, where several voters claimed that elections were not conducted in some polling…...

Some voters in Adamawa State have alleged irregularities and possible disenfranchisement during the local government elections conducted across the state’s 21 local government areas and 226 wards on Saturday.

in Karewa Ward of Yola North Local Government Area, where several voters claimed that elections were not conducted in some polling units due to the absence of electoral officials and voting materials. The development left many residents stranded and unable to cast their votes.

Aggrieved voters who gathered at some of the affected polling centres expressed frustration over the situation, alleging that the failure to deploy officials and election materials deprived them of their constitutional right to participate in the electoral process. Some called on the electoral authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that every eligible voter was given an opportunity to vote.

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Despite the reported challenges in some locations, voting proceeded peacefully in many parts of the state as residents turned out to elect chairmen and councillors for the 21 local government councils and 226 wards. Security personnel were also deployed to maintain order and ensure a smooth exercise.

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Meanwhile, Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, who monitored the election in parts of the state, described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and successful.