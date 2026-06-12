The Federal Government has commissioned an Automotive Training Centre in Gusau, Zamfara State, and trained 100 youths in mechatronics with a focus on the repair and maintenance of petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tricycles and motorcycles. The training programme and facility were implemented by the National Automotive Design and…...

The Federal Government has commissioned an Automotive Training Centre in Gusau, Zamfara State, and trained 100 youths in mechatronics with a focus on the repair and maintenance of petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tricycles and motorcycles.

The training programme and facility were implemented by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in collaboration with the Zamfara State office of the Made in Nigeria Special Project.

The centre was inaugurated on Thursday by the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The statement noted that the Automotive Training Centres were established across the six geopolitical zones of the country to expand access to technical training and automotive services.

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Speaking at the commissioning, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, described the initiative as a major step toward equipping young Nigerians with skills required in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

“Today marks a milestone in our commitment to youth empowerment, skills, technology, and economic growth in Zamfara State, opening doors to opportunities, innovation, self-reliance, and prosperity for our young people,” the governor said.

Lawal noted that global advances in mechatronics, electric mobility, alternative fuel technologies, smart diagnostics and digital systems were transforming the transportation sector, making technical skills development increasingly important.

He commended the NADDC for its role in promoting automotive development and youth empowerment across the country.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC). Through its visionary leadership and commitment to skills development, NADDC has continued to position Nigeria to become one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturing nations,” he said.

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The governor disclosed that shortly after assuming office in 2023, he visited the council’s headquarters in Abuja to seek collaboration aimed at providing practical automotive skills for youths in the state.

“After assuming office in 2023, I visited NADDC in Abuja within a month to seek collaboration in equipping youths with practical automotive skills. I believe empowering youth with employable skills is vital to fight poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. I’m pleased that this vision has now materialised,” he added.

Lawal further stated that the establishment of the centre aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on youth development, industrialisation and cleaner energy through the Presidential CNG Initiative.