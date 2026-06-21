The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has extended the deadline for submission of textbooks and instructional materials for its 2026 assessment, reassessment, and ranking exercise....

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has extended the deadline for submission of textbooks and instructional materials for its 2026 assessment, reassessment, and ranking exercise.

The Council, operating under the Federal Ministry of Education, announced the extension following requests from publishers, authors, printers, and other education stakeholders seeking additional time to comply with revised requirements under the Federal Government’s new education policy framework.

In a statement by the Executive Secretary, Professor Salisu Shehu, on Friday, June 19 the extension was approved by the Honourable Ministers of Education.

According to the Council, the submission deadline for Phase One—which covers Primary One, Primary Four, Junior Secondary School One (JSS1), and Senior Secondary School One (SS1)—has been shifted from June 19, 2026, to July 3, 2026.

NERDC explained that the revised policy introduced updated assessment standards, procedures, and benchmarks aimed at improving the quality of instructional materials used in schools across the country.

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It stressed that all textbooks, including those previously assessed for the affected class levels, must be resubmitted for fresh assessment or reassessment in line with the new guidelines.

“All books intended for ranking must first undergo assessment based on the newly approved standards,” the Council stated.

The 2026 textbook evaluation exercise will be conducted in three phases: Phase One covers Primary 1, Primary 4, JSS1, and SS1; Phase Two covers Primary 2, Primary 5, JSS2, and SS2; while Phase Three includes Primary 3, Primary 6, JSS3, and SS3.

The Council warned that the extension is final and that no further deadline shift will be granted.

“Any textbooks submitted after the July 3 deadline will not be considered for assessment, reassessment, or ranking,” it cautioned.

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Stakeholders were urged to take advantage of the extended window and ensure strict compliance with the Book Quality Guidelines and Submission Procedure available on the Council’s official platform.

NERDC also disclosed that the entire assessment and ranking process will be concluded by July 31, 2026.

It reaffirmed that all earlier guidelines, payment procedures, and submission requirements remain valid and must be strictly followed.